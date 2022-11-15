Morning Lookout: Old fave returns at Steamer Lane, Cabrillo name change & supes race tightens

Hi folks! It’s Tuesday, Nov. 15, and another sunny day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, with highs mainly in the 60s.

The weather and the waves look to be cooperating at Steamer Lane, which is welcoming back a rebooted Cold Water Classic this week. Local surfers tell Mark Conley they like their chances, and organizers hope the event is back to stay.

Down the road at Cabrillo College, meanwhile, change is afoot, with the board of trustees voting Monday night to rename the school. August 2023 is the goal for a new moniker, Hillary Ojeda reports, with a number of hurdles ahead.

Objective design standards are the order of the day Tuesday for the Santa Cruz City Council, which is set to take up one of the few remaining areas of discretionary local control over housing — and Christopher Neely is along to explain what it all means.

And in a Community Voices opinion piece, Marcelle DuPraw writes about the murder of her nephew in a 2017 hate crime and how that event has translated into the ongoing countywide United Against Hate Week.

The Tuesday headlines also include updated vote counts from last week’s Santa Cruz County elections, including a tightening race for county supervisor, so let’s take a look.

‘Firing’ waves grace Cold Water’s return: Six good reasons to train your eyes on Steamer Lane this week

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Cold Water Classic gets the reboot along West Cliff Drive on Tuesday after a seven-year respite. In the limelight will be one of the crown jewels of Santa Cruz’s rich surfing resources: Steamer Lane. Also: solid surf, local talent, a women’s division and hope for a sustainable CWC future. Oh, yeah, and a beer garden. Mark Conley has a preview.

➤ OUR LOCAL TREASURE: Only a Santa Cruz surfer knows the feeling: Celebrating a decade of protection as one of only a dozen World Surfing Reserves (Lookout)

‘Now that we know better, we do better’: Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Following a recommendation from a Cabrillo College board subcommittee last week to change the name, the board of trustees voted Monday evening to change the school’s name. The college launched a name exploration project in July 2020. Get the details from Hillary Ojeda.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘It’s long overdue’: Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college (Lookout)

