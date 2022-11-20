Sunday Reads: Cabrillo’s name-change reckoning and UC strikers’ missteps

With name change, Cabrillo College faces a reckoning over issues of history and identity

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As Cabrillo College is learning, changing the name of an institution is exactly the kind of issue that often mushrooms into a larger and more painful discussion about culture and society — one that could prove to divide friends and neighbors far more than other recent political debates. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday column and weigh in on naming options.

➤ LAST WEEK: ‘Now that we know better, we do better’: Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo (Lookout)

UCSC workers are on strike; I wish they would tell me why

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout opinion columnist and UC Santa Cruz lecturer Mike Rotkin is a longtime union supporter with extensive union bargaining experience. He supports the current UC strike on principle, but is baffled that the strikers have not communicated their demands to potential allies (including him) — and to the public. He’s received emails from UCSC administrators explaining their position, but nothing from the graduate students and other workers who are on strike. That’s a mistake, he says. Read his full column here.

➤ MORE: UC says strikers’ demand to tie pay to housing costs could have ‘overwhelming’ cost impacts (Los Angeles Times)

‘These guys are legit’: Could the best Santa Cruz-centric surf film ever made be quietly in the works?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ten years after Hollywood gave us “Chasing Mavericks,” based on an iconic young Santa Cruz surfer, Jay Moriarity, who overcame odds and died too soon, there is another Santa Cruz-based surf film percolating. Because of the star power involved in its conception by the acclaimed filmmakers of “Nomadland,” and the fact that filming could begin soon, the anticipation is palpable. Mark Conley digs in.

➤ 20 YEARS OF ‘LIVING LIKE JAY’: Honoring the legend of one of surfing & Santa Cruz’s brightest shooting stars (Lookout)