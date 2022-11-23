Morning Lookout: Seeking unsung heroes, Pop Warner championship drive and giving thanks

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 23, and the day before Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny around Santa Cruz County, with highs again in the 60s and lower 70s.

Just as you might be ramping up with some holiday traditions, we’re doing the same here at Lookout. Last year, we highlighted firefighters and community volunteers, farmworker advocates and allies to isolated seniors in our Unsung Santa Cruz series, and we’re again asking you, our readers, to nominate folks who make our community a better place. Read on to find out how.

A pair of local teams are headed for Florida in search of glory, Max Chun reports, with the Santa Cruz Seahawks Pop Warner football team seeking to defend its national title and the JV cheer team eyeing its first championship.

And ahead of the holiday, Claudia Sternbach writes about what she’s grateful for this Thanksgiving in her latest column for our Community Voices opinion section.

The Wednesday headlines also include updated Santa Cruz County vote totals, the latest in food and drink news from Lily Belli and how to weigh in on Cabrillo College’s name change, so let’s check it all out.

Unsung Santa Cruz: Nominate a community member who is doing great things

For the second year, Lookout is working to highlight regular folks who are working hard behind the scenes to make Santa Cruz County a great place to live. Nominate friends and neighbors you believe are doing good work in the community to be featured in our upcoming coverage. Click here to find out how.

➤ UNSUNG SANTA CRUZ 2021: Lookout highlights regular folks doing great things

The Santa Cruz Seahawks 12U team has again qualified for the Pop Warner National Championships in Florida after winning it all last season. The junior varsity cheer team has also qualified, and looks to bring home its first national title. Max Chun scopes it out.

➤ MORE FROM THE LOCAL SPORTS SCENE: Will pickleball take over the planet? We investigate this ‘fastest-growing sport’; laughter, trash talk ensue (Lookout)

