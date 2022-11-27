Sunday Reads: Santa Cruz’s deepening blue and Coonerty on compromise

How blue is Santa Cruz? Republicans in Santa Cruz County certainly look like a permanent minority

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For local Republicans, blue is the color of ice, and they’re trapped in a deep freeze. But, Wallace Baine wonders, is the gradual but inexorable phenomenon of Americans clustering geographically to reflect their political orientations really good for Santa Cruz County? Good for America? Read his Sunday column here.

Hey Santa Cruz, let’s take a break from writing political measures and jump into each others’ bathtubs

Recent ballot measures have pitted neighbor against Santa Cruz neighbor with totally unnecessary political vitriol and expense, former mayor and outgoing county supervisor Ryan Coonerty writes. It’s no fun to take a metaphorical bath with people you disagree with, but it’s an absolutely necessary, perspective-broadening step that leads to greater understanding on all sides. Here is his Community Voices op-ed.

Unsung Santa Cruz: Nominate a community member who is doing great things

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the second year, Lookout is working to highlight regular folks who are working hard behind the scenes to make Santa Cruz County a great place to live. Is there a friend or neighbor you believe are doing good work in the community? Click here to nominate them.

