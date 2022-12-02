Morning Lookout: Your ideas on Cabrillo name change, lagoon project and Eaters Digest

Gooooood morning, all! It is Friday, Dec. 2, and a frosty start will give way to a mostly sunny day around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 50s, before another round of welcome rain into the weekend and beyond.

Though Cabrillo College hasn’t yet announced what options might be under consideration as it moves to change its name, we put the question to you, our readers, last month. The results are in, so read along for a sampling.

Our Ask Lookout series returns, with Max Chun digging into a reader question about what all that construction was near the trestle bridge near the San Lorenzo River lagoon.

And this being Friday, Lily Belli delivers another tasty edition of Eaters Digest, in which she samples local takes on a holiday treat, shares some restaurant news and much more.

We asked you to vote on a new name for Cabrillo College; here are the results of our reader poll

(Via Cabrillo College)

Last month, Lookout asked readers to weigh in with suggestions for Cabrillo College’s new name — selecting either from a multiple-choice list of names or submitting ideas of their own. Here’s a sampling from readers’ responses.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘Now that we know better, we do better’: Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo (Lookout)

Ask Lookout: What was that construction near the trestle bridge, and is it done?

(Via City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department)

The mouth of the San Lorenzo River was packed with heavy machinery during the late summer and fall, but that construction has since halted. What was the project, and has it wrapped up? Max Chun digs in.

➤ ASK LOOKOUT: From the Virgin Mary’s local appearance to the original Ferrell’s Donuts, we answer your burning questions

