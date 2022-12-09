Morning Lookout: Mapping vote patterns, pesticides update, circus coming & Eaters Digest

Hiya, Lookout fam! It’s Friday, Dec. 9, and a mostly cloudy day is upon Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 50s and the next wave of rain and wind expected overnight.

With all that’s new on Lookout, I won’t fault you if you want to check it out on your own.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

With Election 2022 results certified, Christopher Neely and Blaire Hobbs dig into precinct-level data to analyze voting patterns in three key races in the city of Santa Cruz, complete with maps.

Pesticide use remains a flashpoint in the Pajaro Valley, and Mark Conley reports that local activists met this week with execs at berry giant Driscoll’s about the transition to organic farming methods, particularly around schools and residential areas. Be sure to check out Mark’s Seeds of Change series for an overview of the situation, too.

This being Friday, Lily Belli is back with another serving of Eaters Digest, bearing good news on fresh truffles and some not-so-good tidings for local crab lovers.

And I’ve got a double dose of Wallace Baine for you: Wallace has a preview of a Mendocino County circus troupe that’s bringing its big top to the Capitola Mall for a three-week run, plus his recommendation-rich Weekender.

Ahead of our second-anniversary celebration next week, Lookout CEO and founder Ken Doctor reflects on the journey and on what’s to come, and you can find that among the Friday headlines that are coming atcha.

Fresh truffle bonanza, Dungeness delayed again and Mutari’s holiday cameo

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily Belli reveals where to find and what to do with fresh black and white truffles, Mutari Craft Chocolate opens its online store and another delay for Dungeness crab lovers. Get the latest serving of Eaters Digest here.

➤ LILY BELLI ON FOOD: More on Midway in Midtown, a farmers market companion & dining disaster revisited

Pesticide activists meet with Driscoll’s leaders, say organic transition details remain ‘unclear’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As South County continues to grapple with the reality of pesticide sprays next to schools and neighborhoods, a group of activists that includes doctors, educators and health advocates is attempting to push the world’s largest berry producer to convert its Watsonville fields to organic. Mark Conley has the update.

➤ MORE: Organic’s big South County moment: Might school-zone pesticide switch provide momentum for change? (Lookout)

That is plenty to keep you occupied for a bit, but as is usually the case, there’s lots more in the Lookout content pipeline. How do I stay current, you ask? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up here for breaking news alerts and all of our other newsletters, including the specially curated Sunday Reads.

Trustworthy local journalism is more important than ever, but we can’t do this without community support — so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Be safe if you’re headed out on slippery roads, and have a relaxing weekend.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz