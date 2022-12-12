Morning Lookout: Oversight for sheriff, grades withheld at UCSC and a misguided media bill

Hello, friends and neighbors! It is Monday, Dec. 12, and mostly sunny is the forecast for Santa Cruz County, with temps in the 50s.

Independent oversight of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is coming, Christopher Neely reports, with the county board of supervisors set to vote this week to set the program up.

At UC Santa Cruz, meanwhile, grades are being withheld for thousands of students amid the ongoing systemwide academic workers strike. Still, instructors and students tell Hillary Ojeda, officials are doing what they can to keep students from being penalized.

The impending name change at Cabrillo College is on the mind of Wallace Baine, who examines what he sees as a great option for the new moniker — even as he admits the idea will never happen.

And ahead of our second-anniversary celebration happening Monday evening, Lookout CEO and founder Ken Doctor writes about what he sees as an anti-competitive, hedge fund-preserving bill that’s before Congress under the guise of “saving local news.”

Santa Cruz County’s sheriff will soon be subject to independent oversight

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Figuring out a proper oversight model for sheriffs — themselves elected officials — has challenged counties across the country. A state bill passed in 2020 finally offers California counties some tools, and Santa Cruz is readying to take advantage. Christopher Neely reports.

➤ ICYMI: With $115 million in state funding secured, 7 miles of Coastal Rail Trail to break ground in 2025 (Lookout)

UC strike leads to thousands of withheld grades for UCSC students

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ahead of the grading deadline for fall quarter, UC Santa Cruz instructors and students say campus officials are working to ensure that students who have missing grades due to the systemwide University of California academic workers strike aren’t penalized. Hillary Ojeda has the latest.

➤ FROM FRIDAY: UC, academic workers agree to private mediation as quarter closes (Lookout)

