Morning Lookout: Judge sides against Browne, labor targets Rotkin and Lookout festivities

The Aptos property dispute involving singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is one step closer to an end, Max Chun reports, after a Santa Cruz judge ruled Monday mainly in favor of the plaintiffs — though both sides have a last chance to change the judge’s mind.

With county supervisors set to meet Tuesday, meanwhile, some local labor organizations are hoping to unseat Mike Rotkin from the METRO transit board, Christopher Neely reports. It’s a move that might come as a surprise to some given Rotkin’s long history as a local organizer and labor negotiator.

After a bruising election season, Santa Cruz City Councilmember Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson is ready to put differences aside and focus on the work at hand, she says in our Community Voices opinion section. “Whether you voted for me or not, if you care, like I do, about creating a thriving, vibrant Santa Cruz,” she writes, “I invite your partnership.”

And Monday night was a festive occasion for Lookout and our members; here’s founder and CEO Ken Doctor to set the scene:

We celebrated Lookout’s second birthday with members Monday evening at UC Santa Cruz’s Seymour Marine Disccovery Center. Almost 100 people enjoyed meeting our team, with Movin’ & Shakin’ Cocktails providing the holiday drinks and Pana serving up Venezuelan arepas from its food truck. Overall, it was a local-local-local event, with event partners — Bagito, Cracked Cookies, Emozioni Patisserie, CineLux Theatres, Shopper’s Corner, The Glass Jar, Make It Sweet, Pacific Cookie Company, MJA Vineyards — helping us throw our holiday party as a gift to members.

Our program provided the first “print” edition in our two-year digital history:

Trivialist supreme Wallace Baine put together a special contest for the crowd, which nailed four of the five questions. Here’s three to test your Santa Cruz County smarts:

1. Which recently elected local government official shares a name with the French term for pilgrim?

2. What Santa Cruz distiller shares a name with a heavenly body best viewed in the western sky just after sunset?

3. Which legendary figure from the Santa Cruz surf scene shares a name with an even more famous icon of the holiday season?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Answers: 1. Gail Pellerin. 2. Venus Spirits. 3. Frosty Hesson.

Now how about those Tuesday headlines?

Judge rules mainly against Jackson Browne in Aptos property dispute

(Patrick Riley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Judge Timothy Volkmann issued his statement of decision on the Jackson Browne property dispute Monday, mostly siding with the plaintiffs. Each side has the chance to object and try to convince Volkmann to change his mind. Get the details from Max Chun.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Closing arguments end in Jackson Browne property dispute trial (Lookout)

Drama stews as labor orgs push to unseat Rotkin from public transit board

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An effort to replace Mike Rotkin, an incumbent director on the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District board, has gained backing from some of the most powerful labor organizations in the county. Christopher Neely scopes it out.

➤ ALSO ON THE SUPES’ AGENDA: Santa Cruz County’s sheriff will soon be subject to independent oversight (Lookout)

Have a super Tuesday!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz