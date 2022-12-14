Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Anthony Kresge with a sandwich at Reef Dog Deli in Capitola
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Morning Lookout: Supes reappoint Rotkin, gourmet sandos in Capitola and openings ahead

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good morning to you, Lookout friends! It is Wednesday, Dec. 14, and a sunny-but-chilly stretch continues for Santa Cruz County, with temps scraping into the 50s.

Fancy a solo tour of what’s new on Lookout? Right this way.
Hungry for some headlines? Yeah, me too.

Supervisors look past labor opposition, pick Rotkin over South County rep for transit board seat

Mike Rotkin survived a push to remove him from the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District board of directors.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Mike Rotkin, a UC Santa Cruz politics lecturer and longtime labor advocate, survived a campaign to paint him as anti-labor and unseat him from the influential Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit board. Labor’s choice, former Watsonville mayor Daniel Dodge, said status quo politics “once again showed its ugly head.” Christopher Neely reports.

Sandwich fare, gourmet flair: Anthony Kresge channels fine-dining past into Reef Dog Deli

Chef Anthony Kresge channels his 30-year culinary career into gourmet sandwiches at Reef Dog Deli in Capitola.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Anthony Kresge’s 30-year culinary career has taken him from Napa to Santa Cruz to Italy and back again. Now, he channels his experiences into elevated sandwiches at Reef Dog Deli in Capitola Village. Get a taste from Lily Belli.

EATERS DIGEST: Fresh truffle bonanza, Dungeness delayed again and Mutari’s holiday cameo

