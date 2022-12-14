Morning Lookout: Supes reappoint Rotkin, gourmet sandos in Capitola and openings ahead

Good morning to you, Lookout friends! It is Wednesday, Dec. 14, and a sunny-but-chilly stretch continues for Santa Cruz County, with temps scraping into the 50s.

Despite a push from local labor groups, county supervisors reappointed former Santa Cruz mayor Mike Rotkin to the influential Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit board, Christopher Neely reports. “Status quo in Santa Cruz County once again showed its ugly head,” said former Watsonville mayor Daniel Dodge, whom the labor groups preferred for the seat.

Meanwhile, I’ve got a double dose of Lily Belli as we hit hump day. Lookout’s food and drink maven profiles Anthony Kresge, a chef who’s bringing his fine-dining chops to bear in Capitola Village with gourmet sandwiches at his Reef Dog Deli. Lily also has word on upcoming openings for a wood-fired pizza spot in Soquel and a Midtown tap room in her latest newsletter.

Supervisors look past labor opposition, pick Rotkin over South County rep for transit board seat

Mike Rotkin, a UC Santa Cruz politics lecturer and longtime labor advocate, survived a campaign to paint him as anti-labor and unseat him from the influential Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit board. Labor’s choice, former Watsonville mayor Daniel Dodge, said status quo politics “once again showed its ugly head.” Christopher Neely reports.

Sandwich fare, gourmet flair: Anthony Kresge channels fine-dining past into Reef Dog Deli

Anthony Kresge’s 30-year culinary career has taken him from Napa to Santa Cruz to Italy and back again. Now, he channels his experiences into elevated sandwiches at Reef Dog Deli in Capitola Village. Get a taste from Lily Belli.

