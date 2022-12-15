Morning Lookout: KSCO for sale, law enforcement’s mental health response, Soquel board update

Hello hello hello! It’s Thursday, Dec. 15, and the familiar weather pattern continues around Santa Cruz County — a chilly morning giving way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s ... with a slight warmup in the forecast down the line.

If you’re sticking around for the guided tour, thanks! It’s great to have you. Our first stop is along Corcoran Lagoon, where, Wallace Baine reports, radio station KSCO is up for sale. As changing economics and the internet continue to fragment the business, owner Michael Zwerling foresees syndicated programming coming soon.

Local law enforcement agencies’ mental health policies and procedures are the subject of a new report from the Criminal Justice Council of Santa Cruz County, Max Chun reports, with surveys of those on the front lines revealing a need for more resources on many fronts.

Wednesday night’s meeting of the Soquel Union Elementary School District board saw parents and teachers speak out against the swearing-in of trustee Phil Rodriguez, who was reelected even after he retired from the school board in September. Thomas Sawano reports on the scene at New Brighton Middle School.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, former Santa Cruz mayor Mike Rotkin delivers his take on Election 2022 results around the county, which he sees as positive from the perspective of a pragmatic progressive.

Is the end near for local radio at Santa Cruz’s KSCO?

According to KSCO owner Michael Zwerling, local programming at the Santa Cruz AM radio station could be coming to an end. Zwerling has been trying for weeks to sell the station, and he says if he has no takers, he’ll convert the station to all syndicated programming on Jan. 1. Wallace Baine digs in.

➤ ON THE FM DIAL: K-Squid proving that radio still has staying power

Criminal Justice Council report shows mental health bed shortage, need for more psychiatric resources

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County has its first analysis that compares local law enforcement agencies’ mental health policies and procedures, and their responses to mental health-related 911 calls. Though both law enforcement officers and mental health liaisons see working together as beneficial, those in law enforcement would like more resources — both in terms of personnel and facilities. Details here from Max Chun.

➤ MORE ON LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT: Santa Cruz County’s sheriff will soon be subject to independent oversight

