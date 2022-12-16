Morning Lookout: Back to work for some at UCSC, Eaters Digest and local ‘White Lotus’ connection

Greetings! It’s Friday, Dec. 16, and another mostly sunny day is on tap for Santa Cruz County, with highs again in the 50s.

Thousands of academic workers remain on strike across the University of California system, but some postdocs and postgraduate researchers are back at work after their union agreed to a new contract. Hillary Ojeda talked to one UC Santa Cruz scholar about the deal and what it means.

It’s Friday, and that means Lily Belli is back to tantalize our palates with another helping of Eaters Digest, which this week includes sampling the fare at a new plant-based café, where you can score some crab and news from the local beer scene.

UC postdocs, postgraduate researchers sign new contracts as TAs, student researchers continue strike

Of the 48,000 University of California academic workers from four bargaining units who began striking for higher pay and better working conditions on Nov. 14, about 11,000 are no longer striking after two units ratified new contracts. UC Santa Cruz postdoctoral scholar Gerrald Lodewijk told Hillary Ojeda about the unit’s new deal and going back to work.

➤ MORE: UC strike leads to thousands of withheld grades for UCSC students

Taste the plant-based love at Honey B, Gilman Brewing opens and live crab at H&H Fresh Fish

Plant-based sourdough cinnamon rolls, Spanish octopus and dark-chocolate-covered dried apricots made for good eating this week for Lily Belli. Plus, Gilman Brewing announces its opening day and Shanty Shack turns 6. Chow down on her latest Eaters Digest.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Sandwich fare, gourmet flair: Anthony Kresge channels fine-dining past into Reef Dog Deli

