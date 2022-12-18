Sunday Reads: Rosemary Chalmers looks beyond KSCO; recs for the bookworm in your life
The second life of Rosemary Chalmers: A local media personality looks beyond KSCO
After KSCO announced that it was laying off its staff and ending live local programming, Rosemary Chalmers, one of the Santa Cruz radio station’s most high-profile on-air hosts took a deep breath and decided to branch off into a new media entity. Wallace Baine charts what’s next.
➤ RELATED: Is the end near for local radio at Santa Cruz’s KSCO?
Need a quick stocking-stuffer? Nothing beats a book
Books often make the best gifts. Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach offers some tips for new and classic reads, including a few that either take place in Santa Cruz or are written by local authors. All would make swell stocking-stuffers, she writes. Maybe even throw in a battery-operated book light for those stormy evenings when the power leaves us reading by candlelight. Find all of her recommendations here.
➤ MORE ON LOCAL WRITERS: ‘Let’s do this, 50 poems before I’m gone’: How two writers explored life, faced death
In Case You Missed It