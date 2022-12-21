Morning Lookout: Crab delays hammer local fishermen; Gilman Brewing’s inviting new spot

What is up, Santa Cruz County? It’s Wednesday, Dec. 21, and a mostly sunny day awaits, with temperatures soaring in the balmy 60s in some spots.

With the opening of crab fishing season still on hold, it’s local fishermen who are bearing the brunt as they’re unable to pursue the lucrative crustaceans, Lily Belli reports. Some are facing the prospect of months away from family as they move north to waters where the season has begun, but they’re hopeful a compromise will bear fruit.

And that's not all from Lily — in her latest Lily Belli on Food newsletter, she's got a sampling of Gilman Brewing's new digs on Soquel Avenue, a look at the bug behind skyrocketing lettuce prices and an award-winning local olive oil.

Before we get to the headlines: Lookout is working on an ongoing series exploring working life and we need your help. How did you get your job? What do you love most about it? What are the biggest challenges? What do students and recent graduates need to know about how to get into your industry? Share your stories and career advice with us — email us at news@lookoutlocal.com and put “career advice” in the subject line.

Delayed crab season weighs heavily on Central Coast fishermen

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Dungeness crab fishing season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s is the most lucrative for many fishermen, but consistent delays due to migrating humpback whales are causing a substantial financial toll that’s trickling down through the fishing industry. Lily Belli reports.

➤ DOWN THE COAST: Bivalve boom? Researchers work to restore Elkhorn Slough’s Olympia oysters

Sampling Gilman’s fare, skyrocketing lettuce prices & Watsonville’s gold-medal olive oil

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

From a burger and beers in Midtown to the plant pathogen that’s devastated the lettuce crop in the Salinas Valley and more love for a Santa Cruz County product, Lily has another update from our local food scene. Find it here.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: All of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one place

If you missed Lily's newsletter Tuesday, say, or would like Weekender, Wallace Baine's Thursday jaunt through Santa Cruz's arts and entertainment scene, click over here to get all of our newsletters and breaking news alerts sent right to you.

If you're not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member

