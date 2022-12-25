Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Environmental activist Andy Carman (left) and teacher Jamie Cutter
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Unsung heroes in environmentalism and education, plus making holiday memories

Share
Nonprofit Spotlight stories

Andy Carman matches restless locals with volunteer opportunities in defense of the planet

Andy Carman is the driving force behind Environteers
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Where the enormity of the challenges facing the planet drags some into defeatism, it had the opposite effect on Andy Carman, galvanizing the Santa Cruz psychotherapist into action. “Andy, quit whining about what’s needed and what’s missing,” he told himself, and Environteers soon followed. Wallace Baine profiles Carman for our Unsung Santa Cruz series.

MORE UNSUNG SANTA CRUZ: Lookout highlights regular folks doing great things

Promoted Content

Preserving our diverse ecosystems: All Land Trust donations doubled through Dec 31

land trust staff accelerate header
Promoted Content

Preserving our diverse ecosystems: All Land Trust donations doubled through Dec 31

Presented by The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County

Her classroom and sex education curriculum help students feel safe and included

Delta Charter High School teacher Jamie Cutter talks about her curriculum in her classroom on Dec. 12, 2022.
(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local )

As an English and health teacher at Delta Charter High School, Jamie Cutter has her hands full. Students and other education leaders say she’s made a difference in Santa Cruz County by helping youth develop healthy and critical decision-making skills in and outside the classroom. Hillary Ojeda profiles Cutter for our Unsung Santa Cruz series.

MORE FROM K-12 EDUCATION: California schools, including in Santa Cruz, set for ‘windfall’ in arts funding starting in 2023-24

Click here for a $12 per month Lookout membership

This really is a season of magic and memories

Claudia Sternbach spent a lot of time making Christmas memories with her daughter and husband.
(Via Claudia Sternbach)

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach remembers her “Christmas pasts” in Santa Cruz, when as a young mother she tried to give her daughter the sort of memories she didn’t have as a child. She remembers window shopping at Leask’s department store on Pacific Avenue and when shopkeepers handed out cookies and cocoa. Now, she realizes, the memories are more hers than her daughter’s. She’s OK with that. The memories sustain her all year. Read her column here.

MORE FROM CLAUDIA STERNBACH: Need holiday reading recommendations? Try these books on for size

Dirty Girl Produce display ad
(Advertisement)

In Case You Missed It

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive

Past Newsletters