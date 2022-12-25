Sunday Reads: Unsung heroes in environmentalism and education, plus making holiday memories

Andy Carman matches restless locals with volunteer opportunities in defense of the planet

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Where the enormity of the challenges facing the planet drags some into defeatism, it had the opposite effect on Andy Carman, galvanizing the Santa Cruz psychotherapist into action. “Andy, quit whining about what’s needed and what’s missing,” he told himself, and Environteers soon followed. Wallace Baine profiles Carman for our Unsung Santa Cruz series.

Her classroom and sex education curriculum help students feel safe and included

(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local )

As an English and health teacher at Delta Charter High School, Jamie Cutter has her hands full. Students and other education leaders say she’s made a difference in Santa Cruz County by helping youth develop healthy and critical decision-making skills in and outside the classroom. Hillary Ojeda profiles Cutter for our Unsung Santa Cruz series.

This really is a season of magic and memories

(Via Claudia Sternbach)

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach remembers her “Christmas pasts” in Santa Cruz, when as a young mother she tried to give her daughter the sort of memories she didn’t have as a child. She remembers window shopping at Leask’s department store on Pacific Avenue and when shopkeepers handed out cookies and cocoa. Now, she realizes, the memories are more hers than her daughter’s. She’s OK with that. The memories sustain her all year. Read her column here.

