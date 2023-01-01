Sunday Reads: Predictions for 2023, storm cleanup, a mentorship match and more unsung heroes

Santa Cruz County 2023: Inside Wallace Baine’s crystal ball of predictions and prophecies

With a new year upon us, Wallace turns to his favorite drag-queen psychic, the Fabulous Ms. Claire Voyant, to peer into the unknown ... and goodness, did Ms. Claire have some visions about name-change fervor across the county, the new downtown library, fashion plate Fred Keeley and plenty more. Read’ em all here.

Wondering about the value of mentoring? Take a peek at Santa Cruz County’s Big Brother Big Sister pair of the year

Lookout’s Community Voices caught up with Santa Cruz County’s Big Brother Big Sister pair of the year at Shadowbrook restaurant just before Christmas. The two — selected from the county’s 50 pairs of mentors and mentees — showcase their strong bond. They laugh, tease each other and explain why relationships like theirs can change lives. Watch the video and read more here.

One dead as atmospheric river prompts evacuations, landslides and road closures across Santa Cruz County

A landslide closed Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek on Saturday, December 31, 2022, (Caltrans)

Residents were cleaning up after a massive storm that dropped more than four inches of rain on parts of the county on Saturday. The body of a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident was discovered under a fallen tree at Lighthouse State Beach and the storm forced evacuations, closed roads, caused landslides and threatened to flood local waterways. Weather forecasters expect another atmospheric river to hit the region later next week. Read our coverage of Saturday’s storm here.

Unsung Santa Cruz: Pajaro Valley High School seniors bring local, organic salads to their school

Pajaro Valley High School students Jesus Basulto and Karla Leyva eat organic salads prepared through a program they led that brings produce from local farms to their cafeteria, on Oct. 18, 2022. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local )

As part of our ongoing series recognizing locals working to improve Santa Cruz County, we profile the co-leaders of the Farm 2 Cafeteria project at Pajaro Valley High School. Seniors Karla Breanna Leyva and Jesus Basulto Morales, both 17, are working to bring fresh, local produce to their school cafeteria. Read Hillary Ojeda’s story here.

