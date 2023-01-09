Morning Lookout: School closures amid flood, Pajaro levee worries; Boulder Creek battles storms

Good morning, folks. It is Monday, Jan. 9, and it’s another rainy, windy one around Santa Cruz County, with flood warnings and evacuation orders in place around the region.

There will be no school Monday in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District with flash flood warnings in effect, Hillary Ojeda reports, amid a situation county schools superintendent Faris Sabbah called “extremely serious.”

The Pajaro River levee and rising waters in Salsipuedes and Corralitos creeks are among the worries for Watsonville residents, who told Wallace Baine that they feel there’s little they can do besides watch and wait.

And Christopher Neely reports from Boulder Creek, where dayslong power outages might have turned out the lights but haven’t dimmed the community’s spirit.

Visit Santa Cruz County Storm Central for more information, links to evacuation zone maps and much more.

Now, to Monday’s headlines.

‘This is extremely serious’: All PVUSD schools closed Monday amid flash flood warnings

(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

With flash flood warnings in effect, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that classes were canceled Monday at all of its schools. On Sunday, the district said it would cancel Monday and Tuesday classes for schools including Ann Soldo Elementary School, Hall District Elementary School, Ohlone Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School. Hillary Ojeda has details.

Boulder Creek after dark: Mountain community makes its way amid dayslong power outage

(Christopher Neely / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The unrelenting deluge battering the Santa Cruz Mountains left hundreds in Boulder Creek without power for days. Although admittedly challenging, it’s nothing the mountain community hasn’t seen before. Christopher Neely has the dispatch.

