Patty Gallagher rehearsing for Jewel Theatre's production of "Little Heart."
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Gallagher’s latest star turn, what Biden ate here and next steps on gun laws

By Will McCahill
Greetings, everyone. It is Wednesday, Jan. 25, and it’ll be sunny skies again for Santa Cruz County, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s in most spots.

All of Lookout awaits; if you'd like to explore on your own, please do.
One of Santa Cruz’s most esteemed actors is set to star in the Jewel Theatre’s latest production, and Wallace Baine catches up with Patty Gallagher, who channels “a humility and a humanity” she discovered training as a clown into her roles.

Lily Belli, meanwhile, delivers the latest in Santa Cruz County food and drink news, including what local faves Joe Biden and his team chowed down on during last week’s presidential visit.

The day’s headlines also include a look at what might be next for California’s gun laws as the state reels from mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and elsewhere; let’s get to it.

A clown at heart, actor Patty Gallagher ‘works like a demon’ on Santa Cruz stages

Patty Gallagher rehearsing for the Jewel Theatre production of "Little Heart" by Irene O’Garden.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Patty Gallagher went back to her childhood to capture Corita Kent for Jewel Theatre’s new production — and found a surprise connection to her character. Esteemed for her work by her peers and much of her audience, Gallagher pays tribute to the support she’s received. “My colleagues have supported and loved me into an artistic career,” she says. “I have this enormous karmic debt to UCSC and to Santa Cruz as an artistic community.” Read more from Wallace Baine.

Biden’s local ice cream treat, fundraiser for Capitola workers & onstage with Deb Perelman

President Joe Biden surveys the damage at Paradise Beach Grille with owner Chuck Maier (left) in Capitola Village.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press via pool)

Lily Belli has the (literal) scoop on where President Joe Biden got his ice cream fix last week, plus local chefs cooking up a gala dinner for a good cause and plenty more in her latest newsletter. Tuck into Lily Belli on Food.

DAILY DIGEST

Be good and enjoy your Wednesday!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

