Morning Lookout: An unhoused death, new UCSC student prez’s agenda, reaction to mass shootings

An unhoused man was found dead outside the Coral Street campus of Santa Cruz nonprofit Housing Matters on Wednesday, Max Chun reports, with one acquaintance saying the cold weather was a major factor. “A lot of people say it’s not possible to die of exposure in Santa Cruz,” Shannon Vudmaska said, “but it is.”

At UC Santa Cruz, the new student-body president is seeking to mend fences after his predecessor was removed last fall. “Meeting students where they’re at” is the approach, Jimmy Gomez tells Hillary Ojeda.

The chefs behind the likes of Reef Dog Deli, Trestles and Home are organizing a Feb. 6 dinner at Shadowbrook to help workers idled amid the storm damage in Capitola Village — and Lily Belli has details on how to get tickets and much more.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, columnist Claudia Sternbach writes that recent mass shootings, including those in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, only underline that in the United States, “our love of guns has eclipsed our love of life. We can’t deny it.”

Alec Baldwin, I get you — it’s time to call bull on those who say guns are safe

➤ LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying

UCSC student-body president talks next steps after removal of predecessor

➤ PREVIOUSLY: UC Santa Cruz students recall student body president Alfredo Gama Salmeron, name interim

