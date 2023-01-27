Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The sesame noodle "super soup" at Betty Noodles.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)
Morning Lookout: Cabrillo name-change latest, warming soups and a theater tasting menu

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Greetings, Lookout fam. It is Friday, Jan. 27, and while it’ll be another sunny one for Santa Cruz County, temps are on a bit of a downward trend — lower 60s, and forecast to peak in only the low 50s by Monday, plus a slight chance of rain Sunday.

There’s plenty new on Lookout, and maybe you’d rather work at your own pace.
Hillary Ojeda checks in on the process of renaming Cabrillo College, speaking with trustees Christina Cuevas and Adam Spickler. “Sometimes the community isn’t necessarily going to agree,” Spickler said. “Just because there was a loud voice, that doesn’t make it the right voice.”

With some chilly days still ahead, Lily Belli has thoughts aplenty for food and drink that might warm you up, from super soups at downtown’s Betty Noodles, award-winning reds from El Vaquero Winery and Detroit-style pizza — so read on for all that and more in her latest Eaters Digest.

And with the weekend upon us, there’s no better guide than Wallace Baine to what’s happening on the county’s arts and entertainment scene, and I’ve got a double dose of Wallace — a review of the “8 Tens @ 8" short-plays festival, now expanded to two parts, plus his Weekender newsletter, which includes a Catalyst homecoming Friday for a Santa Cruz native.

The Friday headlines also include power finally set to be restored to some PG&E customers in Felton and the latest for the students among you and those with students in their lives. Onward!

Cabrillo College board members say name-change process prioritizes community feedback, college’s values

The Cabrillo College campus in Aptos
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cabrillo College is embarking on the second phase of its name-change process: proposing and approving a new name. This week, officials began publicizing a survey — open to anyone — to solicit new names for the school. Here’s Hillary Ojeda’s Q&A with trustees Christina Cuevas and Adam Spickler about the process.

Betty Noodles returns, Pizza Series pops up and El Vaquero Winery wins double gold

The wontons and pork soup at Betty Noodles in downtown Santa Cruz.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Betty Noodles returns to downtown Santa Cruz after closing in 2019, with bowls of soup that are bigger and better than ever. El Vaquero Winery wins two double gold medals for its carignan and cabernet franc, and The Pizza Series pops up in Scotts Valley with Detroit-style pies. All that and then some in Lily Belli’s latest Eaters Digest.

Enjoy this last Friday of January, and have a safe, relaxing weekend!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

