Morning Lookout: Capitola Village rebuilding progress, UCSC grading lags & restaurant news

We’re headed to Capitola Village first, where Max Chun and Kevin Painchaud checked in on rebuilding efforts at restaurants hammered by the early January storm surge. Reopening predictions vary, but it could be within weeks for some.

Christopher Neely, meanwhile, talked to a federal climate scientist who put the storms damage to California at $1 billion — though he admits that estimate “should be considered conservative.” You can find all our post-storms coverage, plus links for how to get help, donate and volunteer, in our newest section, Storms 2023: Road to Recovery.

At UC Santa Cruz, ripple effects of the academic workers strike late last year are still being felt, with Hillary Ojeda reporting that some 5,000 students are still without at least one letter grade from fall quarter.

And you might still be digesting Lily Belli’s story about the new riverfront restaurants that could be on the horizon in downtown Santa Cruz, but she’s back with something more immediate: word of an opening day for Alderwood Pacific, a Capitola landmark celebrating a milestone and plenty more in the latest Lily Belli on Food newsletter.

Wednesday’s headlines also include a mountain lion attack in rural San Mateo County, so let’s jump in.

Capitola Village restaurant repairs moving along; some aiming to reopen within weeks

“We’re just kind of working with what we have,” said the manager of Paradise Beach Grille, one of the Esplanade establishments in rebuilding mode. Here’s what Max Chun and Kevin Painchaud heard and saw.

About 5,000 UCSC students still without at least one letter grade for fall quarter in strike’s wake

About 5,000 undergraduates at UC Santa Cruz are still missing at least one letter grade for fall quarter assignments that went ungraded during the graduate worker strike. The university is encouraging faculty to prioritize grading for students who are most affected. Hillary Ojeda has details.

