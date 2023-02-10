Morning Lookout: Thoughts with Turkey, downtown farmers market update and Valentine’s treats

Hiya, folks. It’s Friday, Feb. 10, and the forecast calls for increasing clouds and temperatures in the 50s around Santa Cruz County, with some rain possible overnight into Saturday.

With thousands dead and millions affected after a powerful earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, one Santa Cruz resident finds himself shaken by what he’s seeing and hearing from his native country. Yunus Arslan says immediate family in Turkey are alive, though his mother suffered a serious back injury. “Everyone is in shock,” the downtown restaurateur told Hillary Ojeda. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. Nobody knows.”

In happier news, I’ve got two helpings of Lily Belli on this Friday. She’s along with an update on next moves for the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market, which is still in the process of figuring out both where it will relocate permanently as it makes way for the library/affordable housing project on its current Lot 4 spot and where it will operate in the interim as that permanent home is constructed. And Lily’s Eaters Digest returns, with some Valentine’s Day treats and word of local restaurants opening new locations.

And with the weekend around the corner, you’ll want to check out Weekender, Wallace Baine’s recommendation-packed romp through Santa Cruz County’s arts and entertainment scene.

Friday’s headlines also include a look at a big development proposed along Ocean Street, so please join me for the tour.

‘Everyone is in shock’: Santa Cruzan describes his Turkish family’s survival amid post-quake devastation

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Restaurateur Yunus Arslan says he’s shaken but doing what he can to help friends and family members in dire need in Turkey after Monday’s devastating earthquake and severe aftershocks. Hillary Ojeda has the story.

➤ CLOSER TO HOME: California hasn’t seen catastrophic earthquakes recently. But they are ‘in our future’

Santa Cruz farmers market still plotting next moves amid downtown development

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

With the library/affordable housing project set to displace the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market from its longtime home on Lot 4, director Nesh Dhillon is targeting year’s end to select its permanent site and aims to choose an interim spot for the market during construction by this summer. Get an update from Lily Belli.

➤ SANTA CRUZ COUNTY FARMERS MARKETS: Lookout’s definitive guide to locations, vendors and shopping tips

