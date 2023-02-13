Morning Lookout: Fred Keeley’s post-storm priorities and Alderwood Pacific reviewed

Greetings, earthlings. It is Monday, Feb. 13, and a mostly sunny day is the forecast for Santa Cruz County, with highs in the low 60s ahead of a cooler stretch that will include some frosty nights.

Amid the parade of politicians from President Joe Biden to Gov. Gavin Newsom and our local reps in the wake of January’s storms, one was notably absence from the photo ops: Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley. And that was a calculated move, the veteran of elected office tells Christopher Neely. “This was an intentional decision,” Keeley says. “It wasn’t like I just chose to be lazy.”

We’re tracking the storm aftermath and rebuilding efforts — including the latest on the projected reopening of Highway 9 — in our Storms 2023: Road to Recovery section.

Downtown Santa Cruz, meanwhile, has a significant new dining destination, and Lily Belli is here with a review of Alderwood Pacific and chef Jeffrey Wall’s approachable menu.

Monday’s headlines also include the man at the center of a Black renaissance in Santa Cruz and a local’s inside look at the State of the Union address, so let’s head that way.

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley on his ‘intentional’ avoidance of cameras during January’s storms

Even as politicians from President Joe Biden on down flocked to tour storm-ravaged areas of Santa Cruz County, Fred Keeley steered clear of the photo ops, with Santa Cruz’s mayor saying he’s keeping his powder dry for when the city needs a strong advocate during the rebuilding phase. He explains in a Q&A with Christopher Neely.

Alderwood Pacific offers thought-provoking fare with the feel of an elevated neighborhood restaurant

At Alderwood Pacific, the new casual sibling to fine-dining staple Alderwood Santa Cruz, executive chef Jeffrey Wall’s menu is more approachable from a gastronomic and financial perspective, but still emphasizes the seasonal, creative fare that Alderwood is known for. Its beverage menu, however, lacks compelling nonalcoholic options. Lily Belli reviews it here.

