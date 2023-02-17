Morning Lookout: Seacliff pier demolition, unmissable Vim and a crispy Eaters Digest

Hey hey! It is Friday, Feb. 17, and a mainly sunny day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, with most spots hitting the 60-degree mark as we warm up a bit heading into the holiday weekend.

It’s perhaps not a huge surprise given the damage it sustained during January’s storm surge, but the pier at Seacliff State Beach is going to be demolished. That’s the word from California State Parks, Max Chun reports, and a farewell ceremony is set for Saturday. That’s just one of the stories we’re following in our Storms 2023: Road to Recovery section.

Elsewhere, it’s a very foodie Friday here at Lookout, and with Lily Belli going on leave soon, you’ll want to savor her latest offerings. Friday staple Eaters Digest awaits with a preview of Humble Sea’s PilsGNAR fest and more news and notes from Santa Cruz County’s food and drink scene, and Lily also tells us why the Westside’s Vim Dining & Desserts is not to be missed ... even if you have to fight through that Mission Street traffic.

And you know I wouldn’t let you head into your well-earned weekend with Wallace Baine’s recommendation-packed look at our local arts and culture scene, which you’ll find as we peruse the day’s headlines.

Seacliff State Beach pier to be demolished; public farewell set for Saturday

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The pier that has connected the SS Palo Alto — aka the Cement Ship — to the shore at Seacliff State Beach will be demolished later this month after January’s storms rendered it unsalvageable, according to California State Parks. A public farewell will be held Saturday at the Aptos landmark. Max Chun has the details.

➤ HISTORY LESSON: What we (and Joe Biden) should know about the disappearing Cement Ship

Creative, comforting cuisine, stellar desserts, warm service make Vim worth battling Mission St. traffic

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Vim Dining & Desserts continues to fly under the radar for many Santa Cruzans, but wins repeat customers with its menu of new American cuisine and service with a thoughtful, personal touch on the Westside. Read the review from Lily Belli.

➤ MORE ON THE CUISINE SCENE: Alderwood Pacific offers thought-provoking fare with the feel of an elevated neighborhood restaurant

