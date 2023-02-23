Morning Lookout: ‘Cookie Monster’ update, downtown library next steps & Mariposa Coffee perks up

Greetings, all. It is Thursday, Feb. 23, and after the overnight and early morning hours brought snow in Santa Cruz County’s higher elevations, a chilly day is ahead, with highs in just the 40s and more wet stuff falling from the sky.

Snow in Santa Cruz! Officers worked closely with @CaltransD5 in snowy conditions on SR-17 last night. The highway remains wet and slippery. Please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/jrGG4w8s7I — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 23, 2023

We’re leading off with an update on the man in a Cookie Monster suit who’s been presence around the Santa Cruz Wharf and Beach Boardwalk for much of this month. Max Chun talked briefly to Adam Sandler, with whom police continue to tell locals not to engage.

In local politics, Christopher Neely previews a meeting Thursday of Santa Cruz’s planning commission, which is taking up the downtown library mixed-use project that was at the center of November’s Measure O. The new-look commission will make its recommendation to the city council ahead of what could be final approval next month.

Also reporting from downtown Santa Cruz is Lily Belli with a look at Mariposa Coffee Bar, whose owners have transitioned from pop-up to a brick-and-mortar spot and added to a mix that now includes Vietnamese and Cuban coffee and vegetarian street food.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, Marisa Messina returns with an op-ed about her in-progress wellness journey, working to balance three Stanford degrees with the urge to take care of body and mind.

Thursday’s headlines also include the aftermath of Tuesday night’s wind event, which left a Boulder Creek baby hospitalized after a tree crashed into his family’s home, plus more on the unusual weather affecting all of California. Let’s get to it.

‘Cookie Monster’ still in Santa Cruz despite police calls

(Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Adam Sandler, the man who has been seen along the beachfront area in a Cookie Monster costume since at least early February, is still in town despite receiving negative public attention. Max Chun spoke with him briefly and has the update.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘Cookie Monster’ sightings unsettling locals; police say not to engage

Fate of Santa Cruz’s library mixed-use project to be tested at new-look planning commission Thursday

(Jayson Architecture via City of Santa Cruz)

The project at the center of ballot proposition Measure O in Santa Cruz’s November election awaits a recommendation from the city’s planning commission and a possible final approval by the city council on March 14. Get the details from Christopher Neely.

➤ MORE: Measure O offshoot: The new ruckus over Santa Cruz’s plan to remove Lot 4 trees

