Morning Lookout: Supes finalize Coastal Commission noms, victory for Ceiba College Prep & Hwy. 9 delay

Good morning, Santa Cruz County. It’s Wednesday, March 1, and my sources at the National Weather Service say it’ll be a sunny one, with highs in the low 50s — the first of a few such days before clouds and more precipitation return over the weekend.

If you’re looking to start March like a lion and roar through Lookout’s latest, roar away.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

Santa Cruz County’s chance to get local representation on the powerful California Coastal Commission — a process overshadowed by Lookout’s discovery of years of violations of state open-meetings law — got a new chapter Tuesday as county supervisors approved three local nominees. Christopher Neely was on the scene as a pair of supervisors were added to the list.

Hillary Ojeda, meanwhile, was at a contentious meeting of the Watsonville City Council, which narrowly approved rezoning the area around Ceiba College Preparatory Academy, allowing the school to remain at its current Locust Street location — with some conditions.

Wednesday’s headlines also include a delay in reopening a stretch of Highway 9 shut down by a landslide, a new Cabrillo College trustee — and one last helping of Lily Belli on Food before Lily heads out on maternity leave, with an update on a big upgrade at Discretion Brewing and ... pickle bread at Gayle’s?

Let’s consume some headlines.

Coastal Commission nominations: Santa Cruz County adds supervisors Cummings and Koenig to final list

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Following the revelation that Santa Cruz County’s original nominations to the California Coastal Commission were made behind closed doors without public involvement, a full do-over was in order, resulting in an almost entirely new list of nominees. Capitola City Councilmember Yvette Brooks is also on the slate headed to California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, who has a month to decide among nominees from Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Mateo counties. Christopher Neely reports.

➤ ‘IT’S A MESS’: Attempt at illegal Coastal Commission nominations shows decades of state law violations by Santa Cruz County

Watsonville City Council approves rezoning for Ceiba charter school by 4-3 vote in contentious meeting

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ceiba College Preparatory Academy will be allowed to stay in its Locust Street location after the Watsonville City Council narrowly approved a staff recommendation to rezone the area from industrial to institutional, granting Ceiba a special-use permit with some conditions. Hillary Ojeda was on the scene.

➤ ‘NO SUITABLE ALTERNATIVE LOCATIONS’: Read more here on Ceiba’s situation

A lot to unpack as we embark on a new month, so I’ll let you get to it. There is more coming from Lookout, of course, so if you want to keep tabs on what’s happening around Santa Cruz County (not to mention set yourself up for a good score on our new local news quiz!), follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We also offer breaking news alerts in addition to our other newsletters, which you can sign up for here.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Enjoy the sunshine, everyone!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz

FOR THE RECORD

An earlier version of this story included an image that incorrectly mapped the proposed site of Santa Cruz City Schools’ workforce housing project. It is to the north of Gateway School.