Morning Lookout: Watsonville hospital eyes breaking even, cockfighting charges & weekend ahoy

Well hello, friends and neighbors. It's Friday, March 3, and it'll be a mix of clouds and sun for Santa Cruz County, with highs in the upper 50s, before an unsettled weather pattern brings us chances of rain right through the weekend.

First up on this Friday is an update from Hillary Ojeda on Watsonville Community Hospital, which after transitioning from for-profit ownership that operated in the red for years could be at the break-even point by year’s end, officials say. After community contributions played a huge role in bringing the hospital under public ownership, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District is hoping that support continues.

Max Chun, meanwhile, checks in from Santa Cruz Superior Court, where a cockfighting bust is just the latest entry on the rap sheet of a Watsonville man whose run-ins with the law date back to the 1970s.

And this being Friday, you’ll want to check out the latest Weekender, wherein Wallace Baine not only delivers a healthy serving of recommendations for things to do all over the county but also checks in on what Harbor High grad-turned-Hollywood A-lister Adam Scott is up to.

The day’s headlines also include an extended deadline for filing taxes and a report on how the recents storms have affected drought conditions around the state, so onward!

Watsonville Community Hospital on track to break even as early as end of 2023, leaders say

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After millions in annual losses under for-profit management, Watsonville Community Hospital recorded its first month of positive cash flow in years in October as it transitions to public ownership. Next moves include establishing a charitable foundation to help continue the community fundraising that was crucial in making that transition happen. Hillary Ojeda has the update.

➤ BACKGROUND: Watsonville Community Hospital now publicly owned; Pajaro Valley Health Care District set to take over from bankrupt private owners

Cockfighting bust just the latest in Watsonville man’s long criminal history

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Brett Kenneth Miller, accused of operating a cockfighting ring in Watsonville, has a long criminal record that spans much of California. He is due back in court the week of March 13. Read more from Max Chun.

