Morning Lookout: Atmospheric river inbound, UCSC’s mobile crisis team, fear of climate change

We’re not yet done with atmospheric rivers this rainy season, Max Chun reports, with another stretch of wet weather headed our way. Thursday into Friday is looking to be the heaviest of it, with more flooding and downed trees and power lines possible.

From UC Santa Cruz, Hillary Ojeda reports on a mobile crisis response team that’s the first of its kind in the University of California system. It’s operating four days a week as it gets off the ground, aiming to bring trained mental health professionals, rather than police officers, to those in crisis.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, activist Peggy Flynn writes about her anger about and fear of climate change, even as she looks ahead to an event next week that can help locals looking for ways to make a difference around Santa Cruz County.

The Tuesday headlines also include the latest local COVID data and a story on how Californians are gentrifying a prime Baja kitesurfing spot, so onward we go.

More rain? Yet another atmospheric river on collision course with California

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

More stormy weather could make landfall ahead of this weekend, with another atmospheric river hitting the Bay Area and forecast to bring up to 5 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and up to 3 inches at lower elevations. Read more here from Max Chun.

➤ STORM AFTERMATH: What goes into clearing a landslide? On Highway 9, it’s a lot of hours, people and uncertainty

UC Santa Cruz’s new mobile crisis response team first of its kind in UC system

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

Aiming to have trained mental health professionals, rather than police officers, respond to mental health crises, the Campus Mobile Crisis Team is now responding to calls four days a week on the UCSC campus and is ramping up to seven days a week. You can reach the service by calling 831-502-9988. Hillary Ojeda reports.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: UCSC graduate student union leader Jack Davies on strike, strong opposition to new contract

