Morning Lookout: What’s up in the housing market, 2024 supes intrigue and a foodie supper club

Up first as we hit the week’s midway point is Max Chun, who’s got an update on the Santa Cruz County real estate market. Higher interest rates are having an impact to be sure, but “we’re still gonna be in a seller’s market,” one agent tells him.

Christopher Neely, meanwhile, is looking further down the road, to how 2024 races for the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors might shape up. Three seats are up for grabs, but whether two incumbents might seek reelection is unclear, so you’ll want to check out the story for the names that are bubbling up.

Our Wednesday headlines also include Jessica M. Pasko pitching in on local food and drink news, including one Capitola fave offering a chef-prepared three-course meal you can eat at home, so bring that appetite and let’s dig in.

Housing sales slow and inventory rises, but Santa Cruz County still a ‘seller’s market’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County’s housing market is facing a slowdown. Local real-estate agents point to high interest rates and a shift from all-cash offers to budget-conscious first-time buyers, along with sellers who have yet to adjust their expectations to a less-competitive housing market. Get an overview from Max Chun.

➤ HOUSING NUMBERS 101: Santa Cruz County has been told it must build 12,979 more units by 2031. Is that even possible?

Through the grapevine: Potential Santa Cruz County supervisor vacancies stir political intrigue for 2024

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

November 2024 is still a ways out, but a list of names of potential candidates among the three supervisor seats up for election in Santa Cruz County has already begun to emerge. Here’s what Christopher Neely is hearing.

➤ MORE FROM LOCAL POLITICS: Coastal Commission nominations: Santa Cruz County adds supervisors Cummings and Koenig to final list

