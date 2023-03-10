Morning Lookout: Storm latest, 1440 feeds mind and body, new deal for PCS teachers & news quiz

Hi, folks. It is Friday, March 10, and rain continues to batter Santa Cruz County. Intensity will vary, but the precipitation will continue through the weekend and into next week.

We’ve got much more on the weather and its effects, including flood evacuation orders and warnings, school and road closures and plenty more in Storm Central, updated regularly as conditions change.

If you'd rather not wait for the guided tour, you can head right into Lookout's newest.

Parts of Felton and Watsonville are under evacuation orders this Friday morning, as is an area along Soquel Creek. Meanwhile, one of that waterway’s tributaries, Bates Creek, rendered North Main Street impassable just south of Cherryvale Avenue, leading the county to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents on the north side of the closure. You’ll find more on that and on conditions across Santa Cruz County in Storm Central; check back with Lookout throughout the day for updates, and don’t forget to sign up for email and text alerts to get the latest delivered right to you.

If the weather makes you want to stick indoors with arts and crafts and a good meal, Laura Sutherland has just the recipe as she pinch-hits for Lily Belli in the Friday foodie role. Laura recently took in the Lunch & Learn experience at 1440 Multiversity, and you’ll want to read along for what she found in Scotts Valley.

On Santa Cruz’s Westside, meanwhile, teachers at Pacific Collegiate School have a new contract — as Hillary Ojeda reports, the average raise will be around 16%.

And Friday being a logical time to look back at the week that was, I’ve got another Lookout news quiz to see how closely you’ve been reading the fare I’ve been serving you on the silver platter that is Morning Lookout.

The day's headlines also include the latest Weekender from Wallace Baine and some good eats and thrifting for the students among you or in your life — onward!

Santa Cruz County Storm Central: The latest on another round of winter storms

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Storm Central keeps you updated as another atmospheric river rolls through Santa Cruz County. Check back here throughout the day as Lookout correspondents bring you the news.

1440 Multiversity reaches out to the community with Lunch & Learn classes … dinner, too

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Laura Sutherland takes in an art journaling class and exquisite meal at 1440 Multiversity. The brainchild of former Juniper Network CEO Scott Kriens and his wife, Joanie, Multiversity opened in 2017 in Scotts Valley with a selection of multiday workshops and classes in wellness and human development that further its mission of “creating hope for living well.” Read about Laura’s experience here.

May your Friday be a safe one — lights on if you're heading out in the rain, seriously people — and have as relaxing a weekend as the circumstances allow.

