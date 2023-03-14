Morning Lookout: Jackson Browne ruling, UCSC housing explainer, famous author inbound, storm latest

Good morning, all. It is Tuesday, March 14, and it’s another rainy one in Santa Cruz County, with flooding possible and the forecast calling for winds gusting to 55 mph or higher. We should get a respite with some sun Wednesday and Thursday, but chances are Mother Nature’s not done with us yet.

Stay up to date with flood evacuation warnings, school closure information, the latest on the Pajaro River levee breach and more in our regularly updated Storm Central, and get news delivered right to you with Lookout’s email and text alerts.

It’s a busy day around Lookout, so if you’re not one to wait, carry on without me.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

In a ruling Max Chun gave us the backstory on Monday, a Santa Cruz judge essentially affirmed his earlier decision in the property between singer-songwriter Jackson Brown and an Aptos couple seeking to build on a neighboring property. Monday’s decision should allow Christopher Wheeler and Sarah Claus to move forward, Max reports, though Browne could still appeal.

UC Santa Cruz is also looking to build, and school officials are asking the University of California regents this week for almost $146 million for the school’s Student Housing West project. Hillary Ojeda is along with an explainer about the project and the resistance it’s facing.

The UCSC campus will also be the setting Wednesday for a visit from Jennifer Egan, and Wallace Baine talks to the author about her latest work, ChatGPT and the future of fiction for the latest Lookout Q&A.

Tuesday’s headlines also include opinion from Lookout Community Voices columnist Claudia Sternbach on aging, Christopher Neely’s newsletter on the local political scene and plenty more, so let’s see what’s what.

Santa Cruz judge issues final ruling in Aptos property dispute involving singer Jackson Browne

In affirming his earlier decision, Judge Timothy Volkmann essentially ruled that plaintiffs Christopher Wheeler and Sarah Claus can access their property using a driveway that runs through Browne’s land. There was no word on whether Browne and his son, Ethan, would appeal. Max Chun has the update.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Nightmare in Aptos paradise as Jackson Browne property dispute heads toward court decision

Student Housing West construction could begin this year if UC regents approve budget this week

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

At meetings Wednesday and Thursday of the University of California Board of Regents, UC Santa Cruz officials will ask for almost $146 million to fund building on the school’s East Meadow, at the corner of Hagar and Coolidge drives. Read an explainer from Hillary Ojeda.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: UC Santa Cruz’s new mobile crisis response team first of its kind in UC system

Much to sort through this rainy Tuesday, and if you’re looking to stay on top of what’s happening around Santa Cruz County, sign up for Lookout’s breaking news email and text alerts. That link can also get you signed up for all our newsletters; Tuesday means an update on the local food and drink scene, with Jessica M. Pasko coming to an inbox near you in mere hours. We’ll of course be blasting it all out on social media, too, so follow Lookout on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Slow down and turn your lights on if you have to be out on wet Tuesday roads, and please stay safe.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz