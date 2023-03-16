Morning Lookout: Downtown library OK, Newsom visit, Laird Q&A and public defender’s role

Greetings, folks. It is Thursday, March 16, and another sunny, clear day awaits Santa Cruz County, with temperatures cresting in the low to mid 60s.

I’ve got a packed slate for you on this Thursday, with local politics in focus. Christopher Neely has a pair of those stories: There’s a Q&A with state Sen. John Laird, who talks about the failure of the Pajaro River levee and efforts to fix it, dealing with development and our local housing crisis, and California’s budget issues; Christopher also delivers an update on the Santa Cruz City Council approving permits for the mixed-use library/housing project that will change the face of downtown.

Isabel Swafford pitches in on the politics beat, too, with news from the county’s board of supervisors, who in addition to filling a role on the planning commission passed an ordinance prohibiting use of force in the transport of children, a reaction to recent outcry over court-ordered family reunification.

Highway 1, flooded after last weekend’s Pajaro levee breach, is back open after a lengthy closure south of Watsonville — just one bit of news in our regularly updated Storm Central, where we also cover another visit to the region by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, Santa Cruz County’s first public defender, Heather Rogers, notes a key date in the fight for fair trials, explains the work her fledgling office has been doing and looks at challenges ahead.

The packed Thursday headlines also include news of damage to a key piece of the city of Santa Cruz’s water supply ... onward!

State Sen. John Laird on Pajaro levee, affordable housing crisis and California’s budget deficit

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

State Sen. John Laird announced last week that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. A second four-year term in the California Senate would put Laird at the end of his term limits, marking the finale of his time as an elected state legislator. Laird hopped on the phone for a Q&A with Christopher Neely.

Santa Cruz’s downtown library mixed-use project gets final green light from city council

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

The long-debated downtown library mixed-use project got its day in front of the Santa Cruz City Council and will move forward following overwhelming support from the dais. Christopher Neely was on hand.

