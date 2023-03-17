Morning Lookout: Student housing gets go-ahead, community climate forum and Pajaro voices

Top of the morning to you, Santa Cruz County! It’s Friday, March 17, and the forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sunny breaks, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

On campus, the Student Housing West project is moving forward at UC Santa Cruz after the University of California regents approved a nearly $146 million budget for the development, which opponents contend will destroy UCSC’s iconic East Meadow. Hillary Ojeda has the details and timeline for next steps.

Cabrillo College, meanwhile, was the site Thursday for a forum on climate change, with local activists, experts and officials speaking on what’s being done locally and how community members can get involved. Max Chun was on hand for it.

The effects of recent storms and flooding was just one topic Laura Sutherland covered in a wide-ranging interview with the head of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau. Jess Brown has seen plenty in his four decades at the bureau, and underlines the resiliency of our local growers.

How residents of Pajaro are dealing with flood aftermath is the subject of a video by Kevin Painchaud in our Community Voices opinion section, and you’ll find that among the Friday headlines that also include Wallace Baine’s Weekender and the latest Student Lookout. Shall we take a look?

UC regents approve budget for UCSC’s long-delayed Student Housing West project

Construction could begin early next year on a $146 million project that includes 140 units for students with families as well as a child care center at the intersection of Hagar and Coolidge drives on UC Santa Cruz’s East Meadow. Get the details from Hillary Ojeda.

In wake of storms and floods, local leaders discuss effects of climate change with community

Thursday’s Climate Change and Our Community event, hosted by the Democratic Women’s Club of Santa Cruz County, featured a number of speakers from a range of professions. They touched on things being done behind the scenes to combat climate change and how people can get involved in the wake of the series of severe weather events that have plagued the region since January. Max Chun was on hand.

