Morning Lookout: Demolishing Seacliff pier and Watsonville hospital CEO’s sudden departure

Hello again, my Santa Cruz County peeps. It is Wednesday, March 22, and the rain is forecast to taper off by late morning or early afternoon, giving way to a drier, chilly stretch before another storm arrives early next week.

Tired of my meteorologist act and just looking for Lookout’s latest? This way, friend.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

Demolition is underway of the pier at Seacliff State Beach, deemed irreparable after it was blasted by storm surge in January. Max Chun and Kevin Painchaud were on hand to survey a process that will change the face of the Rio Del Mar shoreline.

Down the road, the board of directors of Watsonville Community Hospital is facing the unexpected departure of CEO Steven Salyer, Hillary Ojeda reports. Officials will outline next steps after a meeting Wednesday at which they’ll officially accept the resignation of the man who guided the hospital through its transition to public ownership.

I’ve also got the latest in Santa Cruz County food and drink news, with Jessica M. Pasko outlining what spring holds for local farmers markets, a perhaps-unexpected ramen pop-up and a new branch for a local winery’s family tree. You’ll find all that and then some among the Wednesday headlines, and that’s where we’re headed now.

It’s the end of an era as Seacliff pier demolition commences

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

This week, Granite Construction began to demolish the pier at Seacliff State Beach, which has connected the shore to the SS Palo Alto for nearly 100 years. While many are sad to see the structure go, California State Parks staff is taking the opportunity to teach the public about the effects of climate change on the Rio Del Mar coastline. Get the story from Max Chun and photos from Kevin Painchaud.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Seacliff State Beach pier deemed unsalvageable, to be demolished

Watsonville Community Hospital CEO resigns; board to announce next steps Wednesday

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz )

After steering Watsonville Community Hospital through its transition to public ownership during nearly two years at the helm, CEO Steven Salyer submitted his resignation late last week, leaving the hospital’s governing board to fill the unexpected vacancy. Hillary Ojeda reports.

➤ FROM EARLIER THIS MONTH: Watsonville Community Hospital on track to break even as early as end of 2023, leaders say

Whether it’s already Wednesday or only Wednesday for you, something for us all to chew on as we hit another hump day. There’s more in the Lookout pipeline, as always, so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so you don’t miss the latest from around Santa Cruz County. We also offer breaking news text and email alerts, in addition to a bunch of other newsletters, and you can sign up for all of that here.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Please be cautious out on our roads and give emergency crews some space as we all continue to navigate the aftermath of the latest storm. I shall see you back here Thursday.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz