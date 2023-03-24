Morning Lookout: Pajaro return, Namaste culinary tour, weekend recs & Lookout’s news quiz

Why, hello there, everyone. It is Friday, March 24, and — I’ll admit I did a bit of a double take on this one — the forecast calls for sunny skies around Santa Cruz County, with temps headed into the 50s. That’s the outlook through the weekend, so do take advantage.

No time for the tour? There’s much to explore as we cap off the workweek.

It was a muddy, messy scene for many Pajaro residents Thursday as they returned home after Monterey County lifted the evacuation order that followed the March 11 levee breach that flooding the agricultural community. Hillary Ojeda and Kevin Painchaud were on hand.

Lily Belli might be on maternity leave — welcome, Cecilia Wrenn! — but Lookout still has the Santa Cruz County food and drink scene covered. Perhaps don’t make dinner plans until after you read about Laura Sutherland’s journey through the menu at Namaste Indian Cuisine on Mission Street.

A new Friday staple is Lookout’s weekly news quiz (did I not tell you there would be a quiz?), and I know you, avid reader of this newsletter, have been keeping a close eye on things. Read on to see if Wallace Baine can stump you.

And I wouldn’t dare send you into the weekend without Lookout’s trusty guide to all things arts and entertainment, so be sure to check Wallace’s Weekender as you peruse the Friday headlines, comin’ atcha.

Pajaro residents begin to return home, almost two weeks after floods devastated community

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Muddy, damaged homes greeted those returning Thursday to Pajaro after Monterey County officials lifted an evacuation order in place since the March 11 levee breach flooded the agricultural community. It’s not clear when the water will be safe to drink again, and a long cleanup process lies ahead. Read more here from Hillary Ojeda, with photos by Kevin Painchaud.

Sampling Namaste’s Indian cuisine with a Bengali connoisseur

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Laura Sutherland takes a culinary tour through Indian cuisine with the help of her friend Nandini Bhattacharya as the two explore the menu at Santa Cruz’s Namaste. Click here to tag along on their tasty journey.

