Morning Lookout: A Giant’s Santa Cruz team, a model for Latinas in tech & Pajaro recovery

Hello again, Lookout friends. It’s Monday, March 27, and after a chilly start, Santa Cruz County should see a mostly sunny day with temps in the high 50s to low 60s. Precipitation is forecast to move in overnight, and we’re looking at another rainy, windy Tuesday.

Raring to get after Lookout’s latest as we start a new workweek? Please do.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

Baseball’s Opening Day is happening this week, and one of the San Francisco Giants’ key offseason acquisitions has been preparing for it with help from a team in Santa Cruz County. Max Chun checks in the folks getting Mitch Haniger in game shape — strength coach Austin Einhorn and massage therapist Erin Brummett.

Back-to-the-grind Monday means another installment of our How I Got My Job series, with Kaya Henkes-Power talking to Alexandra Navarro, chief of staff for Scotts Valley-based business-to-business payment network Paystand.

Monday also means another deep dive into Santa Cruz County politics and policy in the form of In the Public Interest, our new newsletter from Christopher Neely. The recovery process in flooded Pajaro is the focus for officials on both sides of the Santa Cruz-Monterey county line as they try to get attention in Sacramento and Washington.

The day’s headlines also include Wallace Baine on the future of theater and performing arts in Santa Cruz County and opinion from the executive director of O’Neill Sea Odyssey on what we should be celebrating on what would have been Jack O’Neill’s 100th birthday. Onward!

New S.F. Giant Mitch Haniger has a team in Santa Cruz County, too

With Opening Day this Thursday, Major League Baseball All-Star and Bay Area native Mitch Haniger is about to begin his tenure with the San Francisco Giants. In addition to being from the area, two integral parts of his training and injury recovery path are based right here in Santa Cruz County. Max Chun steps into the batter’s box.

➤ MORE LOCAL BALLERS: From Aptos to MLB via Auckland, Oakland A’s pitcher and Aptos High alum Jared Koenig on his new life

Alexandra Navarro sees role as disruptor, model for Latinas in tech

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Alexandra Navarro, chief of staff for Scotts Valley-based Paystand, spoke with Lookout about being a Latina in the tech industry, advice to women and people of color seeking jobs in the industry, and what to expect when getting into this career field. Here’s the latest How I Got My Job via Kaya Henkes-Power.

➤ MORE FROM THE SERIES: A therapist, industrial designer, cider maker and more dish on work life around Santa Cruz County

Ready to tackle Monday? Lookout surely is, and with more coming all week, I’d recommend you follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with everything going on around Santa Cruz County. We also offer breaking news alerts via text and email, not to mention a host of other newsletters — click here to know more and sign up.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

May your Monday be a smooth one — you got this!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz