Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz’s Coral Street vision worries some; breaking up with big banks

First stop is Coral Street in Santa Cruz, where the city’s vision for an expanded homelessness hub has some local business owners worried about what the plans might mean for them. “We’re not leaving,” the co-owner of a music rehearsal space tells Mat Weir ahead of a Thursday night meeting on subject.

The catastrophic flooding in Pajaro earlier this month has California Gov. Gavin Newsom asking the White House to declare a major disaster in the area, Christopher Neely reports, amid damage to not only thousands of homes and businesses but also to local agriculture.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, Santa Cruzan Brian Unitt urges his fellow over-60s to abandon the big banks that are funding the fossil fuel industry responsible for worsening climate change.

City’s vision for expanded unhoused hub on Coral Street sparks concern among local businesses

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A draft of the Coral Street Visioning Report, to be presented Thursday at a meeting of the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission, aims to transform several Coral Street buildings into additional services for the unhoused, temporary shelters and permanent supportive housing. But the report is already generating controversy from area residents and businesses because its current map also includes three privately owned buildings. Mat Weir has details.

➤ IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST: A new law-and-order approach to homelessness in Santa Cruz?

I will no longer help bankroll climate destruction; seniors, join me and pull money from big banks

(Via Brian Unitt)

Santa Cruz lawyer Brian Unitt admits he has “benefited from the fossil fuel economy” in his 65 years. That’s why he now wants to do his part for the future and is pulling his money from big banks — which have loaned or underwritten more than $800 billion in fossil fuel financing since 2015, he says. He closed his checking and savings and credit card accounts with companies like Chase and Bank of America and moved his money to more climate-friendly institutions. He challenges all people over 60 — who he says control up to 70% of the money in the U.S. — to do the same. Read his Community Voices opinion piece.

➤ HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Submit a letter to the editor and read what Santa Cruzans are saying

