Morning Lookout: Confusing time for Pajaro students, getting naloxone into community + jail mental health

Amid news that President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration that will speed federal aid to Pajaro, Hillary Ojeda reports on how middle school students and educators displaced by last month’s flooding are navigating the confusing process. “I think this push to feel normal or to be back to normal — I don’t think it’s really fair,” one teacher says. “I just feel like I’m not able to give them the education they deserve.”

Elsewhere, getting a handle on the ongoing opioid crisis is the focus for organizations looking to make lifesaving drugs more available. The Santa Cruz Surgery Center is partnering with county agencies to get naloxone into its physicians’ hands, Max Chun reports, and community members can pick up Narcan and learn more about it at a Cabrillo College event later this month.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Ricki Lee Stautz, a social worker who was formerly incarcerated, writes about mental health in the Santa Cruz County jail and pushes for more investment in correctional evolution.

How a Pajaro Middle School teacher and her students are navigating recovery after Pajaro River levee breach

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

More than 400 students from Pajaro Middle School are now learning in makeshift classroom setups at Watsonville’s Lakeview Middle after their school flooded in March. “I find myself just feeling guilty that I’m trying to make the situation feel normal,” said Ebelin Mata, who teaches sixth and seventh graders. “When it’s not.” Read Hillary Ojeda’s story.

Push continues to get opioid-reversal meds into more hands around Santa Cruz County

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Santa Cruz Surgery Center is partnering with the Health Improvement Partnership of Santa Cruz County and the county’s Health Services Agency to give physicians a kit including fentanyl antagonist naloxone for use in the community, and HIP is hosting an April 22 event at Cabrillo College where any county resident can pick up and learn more about Narcan. Max Chun has details.

