Morning Lookout: Mountains windstorm aftermath, mussel-foraging guide and a 4.5 quake

Winds of up to 90 mph savaged the Santa Cruz Mountains on March 21, leaving behind devastation that stunned even seasoned observers. Christopher Neely checks in on recovery efforts for dozens who saw trees crush their homes and destroy property in that storm.

It’s to the water’s edge we go for the latest in our series of Lookout Guides, with Blaire Hobbs telling us what we should know about foraging for mussels in Santa Cruz County. (Rule No. 1: Never turn your back on the ocean.) With the season running through April, you’ve got some time to work out the kinks before really diving in come fall.

There’s more from the food and drink scene in the Wednesday headlines, including what’s coming to the spot at Water and Branciforte that most recently was Robbie’s Pizza & Subs, plus details on the quake that rattled Santa Cruz County on Tuesday afternoon, so roll up those sleeves and let’s have at it.

‘This is beyond’: Recovery underway in Santa Cruz Mountains after wind-whipped trees crush dozens of homes

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The March 21 wind event that “sounded like death” left homes and property damaged throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains, with some residents still displaced after trees weighing several tons splintered their homes. Read Christopher Neely’s story.

➤ STORMS 2023: Find all of Lookout’s coverage of the atmospheric rivers and their aftermath

Bivalve bonanza: A guide to foraging for mussels in Santa Cruz County

(Via Blaire Hobbs)

Mussel foraging season runs from fall into spring in California. Blaire Hobbs explains some of the more intricate details of our tasty coastal companions and highlights three great local beaches for foraging. Check it out here.

➤ MORE LOOKOUT GUIDES: From farm-to-table events to neighborhoods, get to know Santa Cruz County better

