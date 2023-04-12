Morning Lookout: Cummings’ Coastal Commission priorities, SC Shakespeare transition & Hwy. 17 tree work

Hiya, folks. It’s Wednesday, April 12, and a mostly sunny, breezy day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Wednesday marks the first meeting of the California Coastal Commission for Santa Cruz County Supervisor Justin Cummings, who tells Christopher Neely that he’s still learning the ropes of the new gig after his March appointment. Sea-level rise and water security are among big issues Cummings sees coming before the powerful commission.

A transition is underway at Santa Cruz Shakespeare as the theater company heads into its 2023 season, and Wallace Baine is along with a look at how things might change under Charles Pasternak, who will be co-artistic director with Mike Ryan this summer before fully taking the reins. “The hope is to expand programming,” Pasternak says, though the changes will be more incremental than seismic.

Q&A: County Supervisor Justin Cummings steps onto Coastal Commission at a critical time

It’s Two Gents of DeLaveaga for Santa Cruz Shakespeare with changing of guard atop company

Longtime artistic director Mike Ryan, a steady hand in Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s transition from UC Santa Cruz to DeLaveaga Park, is sharing that role with Charles Pasternak, himself a familiar face to local theatergoers, this summer. After that, it’s Pasternak’s ship to steer. “I see my role in expansion as a sort of daring but careful one,” he says of what’s to come. More here from Wallace Baine.

