Morning Lookout: Pols’ Pajaro pressure, UCSC land acknowledgment, Capitola holdup

The Pajaro River levee was the focus Wednesday for a pair of California’s voices in Washington, with Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Jimmy Panetta vowing to up the pressure to speed repairs there. As Christopher Neely reports, officials want quicker action both to fix the breach that flooded the town of Pajaro last month but also on the long-promised $400 million overhaul.

Hillary Ojeda was on the UC Santa Cruz campus Wednesday, reporting on a call from the chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band for the school to update its land acknowledgment. Valentin Lopez says the acknowledgment, which recognizes that land on which UC Santa Cruz sits is Native land that was taken rather than handed over, should include more about the Awaswas, Native tribes wiped out by violent colonization.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, columnist Claudia Sternbach shares thoughts and humor on aging after being sent down a rabbithole by “Jeopardy!” and “Antiques Roadshow.”

Padilla, Panetta promise to ‘pressure’ pace of Pajaro levee project

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Jimmy Panetta visited the banks of the Pajaro River on Wednesday in an effort to get the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers moving faster on not only repairs to the levee whose failure flooded the town of Pajaro in March but also the long-promised levee overhaul. The Corps is aiming to finish emergency repairs by the fall, and to break ground on a long-promised $400 million upgrade by summer 2024. Christopher Neely reports.

The land acknowledgment recognizes that land on which UC Santa Cruz sits is Native land that was taken rather than handed over. During a campus event Wednesday, Valentin Lopez of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band said UCSC’s acknowledgment needs to include the fact that because of violent colonization, there are no surviving descendants of the Awaswas-speaking people who once lived in the region. Read more from Hillary Ojeda.

