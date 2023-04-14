Morning Lookout: Monterey day trip, weekend recommendations & Student Lookout

Hello, hello, hello. It’s Friday, April 14, and sunny and 60s is the forecast around Santa Cruz County through the weekend — welcome indeed, and certainly not to be taken for granted.

Quite a mix of stories to peruse on Lookout, and if you can’t wait for the tour, here’s your shortcut.

If the glorious weather has you in the mood to hit the road, goodness knows we’ve got all sorts of options. Monterey beckons just across the bay, and Ashley Spencer has an itinerary with something for just about everyone, from getting hands-on at the aquarium to coastal views and good eats.

It wouldn’t be a weekend around here if we didn’t turn to Wallace Baine for some recommendations for things to do, and below you’ll find his latest Weekender, with the latest from the local arts and entertainment scene.

Friday’s headlines also have something for the students among you (or anyone who knows a student) with this week’s Student Lookout, so keep on scrollin’ ...

Santa Cruz road trip: A day away in Monterey

(Via Monterey Bay Aquarium)

Just 60 miles or less from just about anywhere in Santa Cruz County, Monterey makes a great destination for families and groups, couples or those flying solo. With the Monterey Bay Aquarium a must among the Central Coast’s crown jewels, Ashley Spencer plots out an itinerary for a quick day trip south.

Exploring home and homelessness through art, Gaither’s latest and limber up for Dance Week

(Via Andrew Purchin)

It’s another packed slate this weekend and beyond around the county, with plenty of art, music, dance and more. Get recommendations, news, notes and local trivia in Wallace Baine’s Weekender.

Thanks as always for reading — enjoy your Friday, and have a safe, relaxing weekend.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz