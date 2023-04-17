Morning Lookout: A Mission Street overhaul, housing mandates & a nonprofit leader

Greetings, Lookout friends. It is Monday, April 17, and the forecast says it’ll be a mostly cloudy day around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

On Santa Cruz’s Westside, it’s been an interesting few years for the strip mall at Mission and King streets, begging the question of just what’s going on there. Max Chun has some answers in another installment of our Ask Lookout series.

Monday means another shot of Santa Cruz County politics and policy from Christopher Neely, whose latest In the Public Interest newsletter examines how the county and its cities are crunching the numbers on housing units the state expects them to build in the current cycle — and how the state looks to be taking a tough approach.

And Lookout’s How I Got My Job series continues, with Isabelle Tuncer talking to Kaya Henkes-Power about how she came to lead nonprofit El Sistema Santa Cruz, the crucial role of music and art and nonprofits as first responders.

The Monday headlines also includes Wallace Baine’s survey of all the fun stuff coming to Santa Cruz County this summer, plus one UCSC student’s DIY kombucha pitch in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section — let’s get on with the show.

What’s in the works for charred Mission Street shopping center?

A run-of-the-mill shopping center is one of the latest parcels in Santa Cruz to be turned into a construction site as it undergoes a facelift and prepares to bring in new tenants. It’s a welcome update for a structure that has seen a fair amount of trouble in recent years. Max Chun has the latest Ask Lookout.

In this edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely delves into regional housing allocation numbers, how many new units Santa Cruz County and its cities are expected to build by 2031 and the state of California’s approach to making sure those goals are met. Read it here.

