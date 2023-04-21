Morning Lookout: Watsonville lunch fare, Highway 9 update, 4/20 haze & Student Lookout

And we’re back! It’s Friday, April 21, and another sunny day is ahead around Santa Cruz County, with highs approaching 80 in some spots.

No time for the tour? By all means, scope out Lookout’s latest at your own pace.

To Watsonville we go to start this Friday, where Laura Sutherland has a sampling of the wealth of lunch options — a seafood standby, farm-to-table fare, runway views and a speakeasy-style taqueria with a stellar craft beer selection are just a taste of what you might find.

From the Santa Cruz Mountains, Max Chun has good news about Highway 9, which could fully reopen to two-way traffic next week, nearly four months after the San Lorenzo Valley artery was blocked by a storm-driven landslide.

This being Friday, you won’t want to miss Wallace Baine’s Weekender, packed with recommendations for things to do all over the county, plus news and notes including what the Boardwalk has planned on the music and movies front this summer.

The day’s headlines also include a look at 4/20 festivities at UC Santa Cruz and a reason to be careful about honking your horn — so keep it locked in as we check it out.

A (definitely not definitive) guide to lunch in Watsonville

(Laura Sutherland / Lookout Santa Cruz)

There’s no shortage of options when the noon hour finds you in Watsonville with a rumbly tummy. Laura Sutherland has a few suggestions, from a seafood standby to farm-to-table and airport views to a taqueria/craft beer gem tucked speakeasy-style inside a gas station. Get a taste here.

➤ IN VINO VERITAS: A guide to Westside Santa Cruz’s walkable wine scene

Highway 9 overnight closures set for next week; two-way traffic could return by midweek

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A half-mile section of Highway 9 hasn’t seen two-way traffic since it was struck by a New Year’s Eve landslide. Crews will work to put finishing touches on repairs next week to fully reopen the key artery through the Santa Cruz Mountains. Max Chun reports.

➤ INSIDE THE PROCESS: What goes into clearing a landslide? On Highway 9, it’s a lot of hours, people and uncertainty

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz