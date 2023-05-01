Morning Lookout: UCSC variable in Santa Cruz housing equation, libraries update & artist spotlight

Howdy, Santa Cruz County. It’s Monday, May 1, and a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s is ahead, with the showers that could linger through Wednesday showing up overnight.

Mondays at Lookout means the latest in Santa Cruz County politics and policy in the form of Christopher Neely’s In the Public Interest newsletter, and this Monday is no exception. You’ve likely read his coverage of the fourfold increase in housing units the City of Santa Cruz is required to permit by 2031, and now he looks at where UC Santa Cruz fits into that equation with the student housing projects it has in the pipeline.

Max Chun is in the mix, too, delivering an update on the overhaul of the county’s public library system voters approved in 2016 via Measure S. Many of the upgraded branches are open, three more are on track to reopen by fall, and the much-covered downtown library mixed-use project aims to break ground next year.

Mondays also mean How I Got My Job, Lookout’s series on working in Santa Cruz County. This week the spotlight finds artist Tina Somers, a Santa Cruz native who has charted a winding path to opening her own studio.

The day’s headlines also include Wallace Baine checking in with our county’s poet laureate, opinion from Ami Chen Mills in our Community Voices section and more, so let’s get crackin’.

Is Santa Cruz’s housing plan too dependent on UCSC’s new development?

In this week’s edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely examines how projects at UC Santa Cruz fit into the equation of the number of housing units the City of Santa Cruz is mandated to permit by 2031. Read it here.

Santa Cruz County’s library buildout is almost done; here’s a quick guide to where the branches stand

Six years ago, Santa Cruz County voters invested in a total upgrade of the public library system. Now, with the downtown library expected to break ground in 2024, with a hopeful 2026 completion, the new buildings — and programs and services — are almost all done. Take a quick tour with Max Chun.

