Morning Lookout: Narrowing Cabrillo renaming options; keeping Santa Cruz County transit strong

In Lookout's Community Voices opinion section, politics columnist Mike Rotkin writes about the past, present and future of public transit in Santa Cruz County, with a suggestion for one thing county voters can do to help keep pace with changing times.

In Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, politics columnist Mike Rotkin writes about the past, present and future of public transit in Santa Cruz County, with a suggestion for one thing county voters can do to help keep pace with changing times.

The day’s headlines also include news of a big Hollywood strike and the latest on California’s snowpack and the so-called big melt, so let’s take a look.

Cabrillo College down to 85 suggested new names for school

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A task force of Santa Cruz County community members has narrowed a list of 350 new names for Cabrillo College to 85, with three meetings left before it announces its top three to five choices to the public this summer. Hillary Ojeda has the update.

➤ BACKGROUND: ‘Now that we know better, we do better’: Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo

The key to environmental stability for Santa Cruz County? Reliable, frequent public transit

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A nearly $40 million infusion of state funding for public transit and transit-oriented housing is good news for our community, says Lookout politics columnist Mike Rotkin. It will kick-start needed climate-friendly improvements, including a push to make our buses carbon-neutral and establish a “bus on shoulder” lane for Highway 1. Transit is the biggest cause of greenhouse gasses locally, so getting more people to ride buses and bikes is key. But we can’t be the national leader we want to be — on par with cities like Boulder and Portland — without even more money, he says. He suggests a small sales-tax increase to get us there. Read his Community Voices opinion piece here.

➤ LAST WEEK: State awards more than $40 million to spur Santa Cruz County public transit and housing projects

