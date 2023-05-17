Morning Lookout: Pogonip homeless sweep ahead; Scotts Valley athletes’ signing day

Good morning to you, Santa Cruz County. It is Wednesday, May 17, and while your mileage may vary as always, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the 70s to upper 80s.

No time for the guided tour? Step this way for what’s new on Lookout.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

The City of Santa Cruz is moving to clear the homeless encampment that has sprung up in Pogonip, Christopher Neely reports, with the first phase set to begin Monday in the city park where some residents of the San Lorenzo River Benchlands moved after the city cleared that encampment.

Student-athletes were in the spotlight Tuesday in Scotts Valley, Max Chun reports, as five standouts in track and field, golf and lacrosse made their college choices official.

And I’ve got the latest in Santa Cruz County food and drink news, including a look inside Firefly Tavern, which has alighted in the downtown Santa Cruz spot formerly occupied by 99 Bottles of Beer.

To the headlines ...

Santa Cruz’s phased sweep of Pogonip homeless encampment to begin next week

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Last fall, after the City of Santa Cruz finished clearing the Benchlands homeless encampment, many people began relocating to the Highway 9-adjacent city park known as Pogonip. Next week, the city will begin evicting people from Pogonip. Christopher Neely has details and the timeline.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening

On Scotts Valley High School’s signing day, student-athletes look forward to their next chapters

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Five Scotts Valley High athletes participated in signing day Tuesday, announcing to peers where they will be continuing their sports and academic careers come fall. While change, stronger competition and new settings will mean some adjustments, the student-athletes say they are ready to take it on. Max Chun was on hand.

(Santa Cruz Works)

That’s what I know as we hit hump day, but as ever, there’s more to come from Lookout, and we’ve got plenty of ways for you to keep tabs on what’s going on around Santa Cruz County. Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts via text and email, and of course follow Lookout on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

COMING THURSDAY: Christopher Neely is moderating a discussion on the housing squeeze in Santa Cruz County, part of Housing Santa Cruz County’s Affordable Housing Month programming. On hand for the Zoom session will be Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley, Watsonville Mayor Eduardo Montesino, Scotts Valley Mayor Jack Dilles, Capitola Mayor Margaux Keiser and County Board of Supervisors Vice-chair Justin Cummings. Get more information here.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Have a good Wednesday, and I’ll catch you all back here Thursday a.m.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz