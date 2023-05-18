Morning Lookout: County’s concerning school enrollment decline; call for housing bond

Hi folks. It’s Thursday, May 18, and Santa Cruz County should see mostly sunny skies and temps in the 70s and 80s once the marine layer burns off.

A big annual drop in enrollment in Santa Cruz County’s K-12 schools has officials worried, particularly since projections call for declines to continue amid affordability issues and changing demographics. Hillary Ojeda reports on what’s happening at both the county and district levels to plan for what’s coming.

Change is also coming to the local housing scene, and in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, advocate James Weller proposes a public subsidization fund to incentivize development of affordable housing options.

Indeed, housing is the focus Thursday night as Lookout correspondent Christopher Neely moderates a discussion on the housing squeeze in Santa Cruz County, part of Housing Santa Cruz County’s Affordable Housing Month programming. On hand for the Zoom session will be Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley, Watsonville Mayor Eduardo Montesino, Scotts Valley Mayor Jack Dilles, Capitola Mayor Margaux Keiser and County Board of Supervisors Vice-chair Justin Cummings. Get more information here.

Enrollment drops sharply in Santa Cruz County public schools amid demographic changes, affordability woes

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With Santa Cruz County’s K-12 schools seeing the largest annual decline in enrollment in almost 30 years, officials at the county and district levels are examining cost-saving strategies and ways to keep families in neighborhoods and to maximize resources. Read more from Hillary Ojeda.

Toward a March 2024 housing bond measure in Santa Cruz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

James Weller, a local housing advocate, thinks he has an answer to our community’s most vexing issue, the fact that most of us cannot afford to pay the exorbitant cost of housing. The state has mandated Santa Cruz County build more, Weller writes, but developers won’t build unless they can make a profit by charging high rents. “But what if we had a public subsidization fund so we could pay developers some fraction of their marginal cost per unit” so that more units could be low-rent dwellings, he asks.”Maybe we could pay them enough to make a profit on the deal.” Find his Community Voices opinion piece here.

