Morning Lookout: ‘Rich amount of ignorance’ in anti-trans letter; long-term West Cliff plan; Soulwise at Cali Roots

An anonymous transphobic letter in Santa Cruz newspaper Good Times drew a swift reaction from organizers of a drag story time event in Watsonville, Hillary Ojeda reports. One of the performers who read at the story time called the letter “a rich amount of ignorance,” and told Lookout they were overjoyed by “a flood of love” at the event.

In Santa Cruz, city staff will get to work on a 50-year plan for West Cliff Drive as it faces coastal erosion, Max Chun reports. On Tuesday, the city council approved next steps for roadmaps for both the short- and longer-term challenges facing the iconic roadway.

And with the Cali Roots festival kicking off Thursday in Monterey, Wallace Baine catches up with local reggae act Soulwise, whose members will be realizing a dream when they hit the stage there Friday.

Wednesday’s headlines also feature the latest in Santa Cruz County food and drink news, including an award-winning local vodka and a Davenporter looking to get his face on beer cans nationwide — onward.

Drag Story Time organizers denounce anonymous transphobic letter

(Via Lesley-Reid Harrison / Pajaro Valley Pride)

The organizers of a drag story time event in Watsonville say they are disappointed that a local newspaper published a transphobic anonymous letter suggesting the event harmed children. Good Times published an apology Tuesday, saying it would establish more stringent review processes and reach out to the LGBTQIA+ community. The letter comes as drag story time events are coming under increasing attack across the country. Hillary Ojeda reports.

Santa Cruz City Council backs proposed 50-year plan for West Cliff Drive

(via City of Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz City Council directed staff to move forward with developing a vision for West Cliff Drive as it faces coastal erosion accelerated by this winter’s storms. By the end of the year, city staff will aim to draft a roadmap for the next three years, as well as a 50-year plan. Details here from Max Chun.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Move the lighthouse on West Cliff? With possible sea cave collapse, city council looking at alternatives

(Santa Cruz Works)

