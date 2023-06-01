Morning Lookout: Hwy. 1 update, DEI lawsuit at UCSC, Santa Cruz bond delay & Neighborhood Courts

Greetings, all. It’s Thursday, June 1, and the forecast calls for gradual clearing around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies as the day goes on.



Max Chun is first out of the chute, with an update on ongoing construction along Highway 1. Overnight work on the stretch between Soquel Drive and 41st Avenue is slated to continue through next year, he reports, and more projects are coming in Aptos.

A bond to fund affordable housing in the city of Santa Cruz looks as though it will be delayed until June 2024, Christopher Neely reports, with a special election likely after community members working on the measure requested more time.

From campus, Hillary Ojeda has a pair of stories. UC Santa Cruz is facing a lawsuit from an academic who says the school’s requirement that candidates submit a statement on their beliefs about diversity and equity violates the First Amendment. Hillary also has results from May balloting, including overwhelming student support for a fee that could fund on-campus entertainment.

And the county’s Neighborhood Courts are the topic in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, with coordinator Danitza Torres outlining the program’s community-building impact and soliciting volunteers for the latest cycle.

Highway 1 overnight closures to last through 2024; final phase heading to community input Thursday

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With Phase 1 of the Highway 1 redevelopment project underway between Santa Cruz and Soquel, and Phase 2 heading toward groundbreaking later this year, the early stages of Phase 3 begin Thursday morning, with community input regarding the environmental assessment taking place at 9:30 a.m. at the board of supervisors chamber in the county building. Max Chun has details.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Major Highway 1 tree removal making way for new lanes, pedestrian overcrossing

John D. Haltigan shelved his application for a tenure-track psychology position at UC Santa Cruz after seeing a requirement to submit a statement on diversity and equity. Now the Pennsylvania resident is suing the school, with his lawyer saying Haltigan feels the requirement infringes on his free speech because it compels him to adopt certain beliefs as a condition of applying for the job. Read Hillary Ojeda’s story.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: Majority of UCSC students support fee to fund free concerts and entertainment on campus, according to poll

