Morning Lookout: Cabrillo-UCSC housing update, Gizdich’s pie powerhouse & fresh farmers market fare

A joint Cabrillo College-UC Santa Cruz project that would build student housing on Cabrillo’s Aptos campus is closer to getting state funding, with local leaders optimistic that’s coming soon, Hillary Ojeda reports. “The odds look really good at this point,” State Sen. John Laird says of a $111 million grant being approved.

It’s a very foodie Friday here at Lookout, as it so often is. Laura Sutherland caught up with Nita Gizdich, the doyenne of the Santa Cruz County pie scene, at Watsonville’s Gizdich Ranch, and if you can get through the piece without plotting a way to score a pie or three, well ... I don’t even know who you are anymore.

Our Farmers Market Fridays series is back, with Jean Yi profiling H&H Fresh Fish, which has its tentacles in farmers markets from Aptos to Oakland, a mobile raw bar, a community-supported fishery program and more. And we’ve updated our definitive guide to Santa Cruz County farmers markets, so feast your eyes on that as you plan your meal calendar.

Wallace Baine is in the mix, too, with news of a new CEO for the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.

The Friday headlines wouldn't be complete without Weekender, Wallace's recommendation-packed weekly look at our local arts and entertainment scene (and between Santa Cruz Pride and First Friday, it's a busy weekend indeed), plus the latest Student Lookout.

Joint Cabrillo College-UCSC housing project likely to get significant state funding grant, leaders say

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

State Sen. John Laird said he’s “very optimistic” that the state will put $111 million toward a 624-bed student housing project being jointly developed by Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz as part of a one-time $450 million campus housing fund that remains in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget, despite a looming $31 billion deficit. Hillary Ojeda has the update.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Joint Cabrillo College-UCSC housing project proposal to compete for state funding

The dish on Nita Gizdich and her fabulous pies

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Nita Gizdich has been making her famous pies for 57 years. Yes, you can buy them in shops around Santa Cruz County, but your best bet is to drive through the fields of Watsonville to the Gizdich family ranch and farm so you can have a piece of pie fresh out of the oven. Get a taste from Laura Sutherland.

➤ BRING HOME SOME WINE, TOO: South County sips: A guide to the Corralitos Wine Trail

